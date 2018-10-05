Rakesh Sharma appointed IDBI Bank CEO

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed Rakesh Sharma as managing director and CEO of IDBI Bank.

Sharma has been appointed for six months or until further orders and will have the difficult task of ensuring a smooth transfer of majority ownership from the government to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Sharma is the former managing director and CEO of Canara Bank and was among the few bankers hired in 2015 from the private sector to lead big state-run banks.

At IDBI Bank, Sharma takes over from B. Sriram, a former managing director with the State Bank of India (SBI), whose short three month term at the helm of IDBI Bank ended last month.

LIC is in the process of taking over majority ownership of IDBI Bank as it looks to start its banking foray at the lender. On Thursday, it made an open offer for 26% of IDBI shares amounting to more than Rs 12,000 crore.

LIC’s taking over of IDBI Bank has received a lot of flak for using public money to bail out a weak loss making bank. The bank’s losses widened to ₹8,237.92 crore in the financial year ended 31 March, from ₹5,158 crore in the previous year. Its asset quality has also deteriorated with gross bad loans almost doubling to ₹55,588.26 crore during 2017-18 or 32.36% of the bank’s gross advances during the year.