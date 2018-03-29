Erez Israeli to join Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as COO
Hyderabad:Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Erez Israeli, former president and CEO of Enzymotec, as the chief operating officer (COO), succeeding Abhijit Mukherjee, who will retire on 31 March after a 15-year career with the company.
Israeli will join Dr. Reddy’s on 2 April as COO and global head of generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad.
He will report to Dr. Reddy’s co-chairman & CEO, G.V. Prasad, a company statement said.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of companies he worked for, the statement said.
Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, where he held several positions of responsibility including vice-president-marketing & sales for North America, vice-president Asia operations, president Teva API, group executive vice president, head of global quality, and president & CEO growth markets, it said.
Latest News »
- Tata Power to sell defence business to Tata Advanced Systems for Rs2,230 crore
- World’s biggest toymakers aren’t having much fun
- Tim Cook’s right about US iPhones, but not for that reason
- Facebook risks millions of dollars in FTC fines over data crisis
- Isro’s GSAT-6A communication satellite successfully placed in geostationary orbit
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18
Fortis Healthcare’s investors sulk at Manipal deal but may smile if IHH Healthcare betters it
Forget job growth, employment in India fell between 2014 and 2016
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction for some