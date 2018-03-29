Erez Israeli to join Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as COO

Dr. Reddy’s office in Hyderabad. Erez Israeli will join Dr. Reddy’s on 2 April as COO and global head of generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad. Photo: Kumar/Mint

Hyderabad:Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Erez Israeli, former president and CEO of Enzymotec, as the chief operating officer (COO), succeeding Abhijit Mukherjee, who will retire on 31 March after a 15-year career with the company.

Israeli will join Dr. Reddy’s on 2 April as COO and global head of generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad.

He will report to Dr. Reddy’s co-chairman & CEO, G.V. Prasad, a company statement said.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of companies he worked for, the statement said.

Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, where he held several positions of responsibility including vice-president-marketing & sales for North America, vice-president Asia operations, president Teva API, group executive vice president, head of global quality, and president & CEO growth markets, it said.