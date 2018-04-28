Shree Cement Q4 profit surges 31% to Rs 399 crore
New Delhi: Shree Cement on Saturday reported an increase of 31.10% in its standalone net profit to Rs399.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs304.51 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.
Its total income was up 2.67% to Rs2,915.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs2,839.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Shree Cement’s total expenses in Q4 FY 2017-18 were down 2.44% to Rs2,458.32 crore compared to Rs2,520.04 crore in the corresponding quarter.
For the financial year 2017-18, Shree Cement’s net profit was at Rs1,384.18 crore, up 3.36% from Rs1,339.11 crore in FY 2016-17. Its total income rose by 5.23% to Rs10,548.58 crore in FY 2017-18 as against Rs10,023.43 crore in the previous fiscal.
