Scoot airline announces new flights to Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Trivandrum

Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot entered Indian market in 2016 with flight services to Chennai, Amritsar and Jaipur.

Scoot, the low-cost airline from the Singapore Airlines Group said that it would expand its service in India. The airline has announced new flights to Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam, according to a PTI report.

Flights to Trivandrum (5-times weekly) will commence from May 7 2019, and flights to Coimbatore (5-times weekly) and Visakhapatnam (3-times weekly) will start from October 27, the airline said.

Upon taking over the routes from SilkAir, Scoot will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights between Singapore and Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum.

Scoot offers no-frills, seat-only fares and charges products and services separately. The airline operates wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes, also known as Dreamliners.