Scoot airline announces new flights to Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Trivandrum
Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot has announced new flights to Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam
Scoot, the low-cost airline from the Singapore Airlines Group said that it would expand its service in India. The airline has announced new flights to Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam, according to a PTI report.
Flights to Trivandrum (5-times weekly) will commence from May 7 2019, and flights to Coimbatore (5-times weekly) and Visakhapatnam (3-times weekly) will start from October 27, the airline said.
Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot entered Indian market in 2016 with flight services to Chennai, Amritsar and Jaipur.
Upon taking over the routes from SilkAir, Scoot will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights between Singapore and Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum.
Scoot offers no-frills, seat-only fares and charges products and services separately. The airline operates wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes, also known as Dreamliners.
