Wow Air to connect New Delhi with Vancouver from June

A file photo of founder and CEO of Wow Air, Skuli Mogensen at a press conference to announce the launch of the airlines’ India operations, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Starting June 2019, you can fly to Vancouver from New Delhi on Wow Air. Wow Air, Iceland’s only ultra-low cost airline, is expanding its Canadian services by opening a new route to Vancouver. There will be six weekly flights out of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) with one-way fares to Reykjavik. The proposed flights on the New Delhi-Vancouver routes will be operated thrice a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, Wow Air said in a release.

Wow Air has also announced inaugural fares starting Rs 21,999 for economy class and Rs 63,610 for business class travel on the New Delhi-Vancouver flight, reports PTI.

The travel period for this offer is June and September 2019 to 25 October 2019, the release said.

“We are happy to announce the new flight to Vancouver from New Delhi. This new addition will definitely give a boost to the response from the Indian market. We are eagerly waiting for the operations to begin from New Delhi in December,” PTI quoted Skuli Mogensen, CEO and founder of Wow Air, as saying.

The flight to Vancouver will have a layover of two hours 25 minutes in Iceland, while for the return journey the layover in Iceland will be three hours and 20 minutes, the airline said in the release.

The Icelandic long-haul budget carrier Wow Air will commence its flight operations from India in December.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the airline currently operates to 39 destinations across North America and Europe with a fleet of Airbus A320, A321 and A330 aircraft.