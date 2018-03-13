Gail India buys 2 LNG cargoes for April delivery-traders
Gail likely paid premiums of about $8.50 to $8.70 per mmBtu for the two cargoes to be delivered over 1-7 April and 8-17 April
Last Published: Tue, Mar 13 2018. 03 27 PM IST
Singapore: Gail (India) Ltd bought two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in April through a tender, traders said on Tuesday.
The company likely paid premiums of about $8.50 to $8.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the two cargoes to be delivered over 1-7 April and 8-17 April, they said.
The cargoes are for delivery into Dahej or Dabhol ports.
At 1.38pm, Gail India shares traded 1.36% up at Rs452.45 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.28% at 34,011.34.
First Published: Tue, Mar 13 2018. 02 26 PM IST
Topics: Gail India LNG cargoes Gail Gail India shares
Latest News »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors