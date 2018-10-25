JioGigaFiber will place India among top 3 nations in fixed broadband: Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: After catapulting India to the position of the world’s largest mobile data consuming nation, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Reliance Jio’s fibre-based broadband offering could place the country among the top three nations in fixed broadband from a low rank of 135 currently.

Jio, which stormed the telecom industry with free calls and SMS bundled with dirt cheap data in 2016, had begun rolling out its ambitious ultra-high speed fibre-based broadband services for homes and offices.

“And from day one, JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed-mobile convergence where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks 4G and 5G when on the move and Wi-Fi when indoors,” Ambani said at the India Mobile Congress 2018.

“India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to being among the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world,” he added.

At present, major rivals of Jio offer download speed up to 100 megabit per second for around Rs 1,000 per month for home users. Jio claims to offer around 10 times more speed to home users.

