HDFC Bank launches new mobile banking app: Top 5 features

New Delhi: HDFC Bank today launched its upgraded mobile banking app to ease user access to their respective bank accounts. The app will feature intuitive navigation with features such as biometric log in for enhanced security and access. The new app will have only three grouping such as categories like — Pay, Save, and Invest. Customers can view a dashboard that offers a 360-degree financial snapshot of all assets and liabilities with the bank. HDFC Bank claims to have done an intensive study of existing navigation and usage patterns for the 120+ transactions available on the app. The new banking app was launched at the Bank’s annual Digital Innovation Summit 2018 in New Delhi.

Speaking at the launch event, Nitin Chugh, Country Head – Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “The way that people use the mobile is constantly evolving and our next-gen app reflects this evolution. The next gen app is one more step by the Bank in its on-going journey to become a constant part of customers’ life, understand their needs and give products and services that offer a real time experience.”

Here are some features of the HDFC’s new mobile banking app:

1) Biometric log-in with fingerprint and facial recognition (iPhone X) for enhanced security

2) Simple navigation based on customer needs like Pay, Save, Invest

3) Notification by the app on bill and utilities payments

4) Simpler terms for all transactions such as ‘Transfer Money’ instead of ‘Fund Transfer’

5) Smart and intuitive technology that intelligently chooses between NEFT/IMPS or RTGS depending on the size and timing of the transaction

6) Customized profile pictures like any social media channel

7) Personalised notifications and display based on consumer’s usage and needs.