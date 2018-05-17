Sterlite Power bags $47million order from South Korea’s GS Group
Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 10,000 circuit kms and 15,000 MVA in India and Brazil
Last Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 04 02 PM IST
New Delhi:Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has received an order of $47 million from GS Group of South Korea for supply of high-performance conductor (ACCC).
“This is the largest ever global order for ACCC in this region... Significantly, we were the first player to pioneer this technology in India in 2011,” said Manish Agarwal, CEO, Solutions Business, Sterlite Power.
The ACCC will be used for a new 400kv transmission line in a Bangladesh project, Sterlite said in a statement. Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 10,000 circuit kms and 15,000 MVA in India and Brazil.
The company also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks.
