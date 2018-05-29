Power Grid Q4 net up 4.6% at Rs2,004 crore

Power Grid Corporation’s total income increased to Rs8,098.93 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs7,049.69 crore a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur / Mint

New Delhi:State-run Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said its standalone net profit rose by 4.6% at Rs2,004.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company’s standalone net profit stood at Rs1,916.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, a Power Grid statement said.

According to the statement, total income of the company increased to Rs8,098.93 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs7,049.69 crore a year ago.

The company’s consolidated net profit also increased to Rs 8,198.31 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs7,450.73 crore in the previous financial year.

Total consolidated income of the company stood at Rs30,430.54 crore in 2017-18 from Rs26,282.96 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s board on Tuesday also recommended a final dividend of Rs2.80 per share (of face value Rs10 each).

During the year, the company has paid an interim dividend of Rs2.45 per share (of face value of Rs10 each) for 2017-18.

The total dividend (including interim dividend) for 2017-18 is Rs5.25 per share (of face value Rs10 each).