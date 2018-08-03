Constellation Alpha Capital acquires diagnostic chain Medall for $212 million

Constellation raised $143.75 million in its initial public offering in June 2017.

Mumbai: Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., a Nasdaq listed special purpose acquisition company focused on consolidating the healthcare services sector in India, on Friday said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Medall Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a diagnostic chain based in south India.

A special purpose acquisition company is a publicly listed buyout company that raises a blind pool of money through an IPO for completing the acquisition of a private company.

Constellation is acquiring Medall at an enterprise valuation of ₹1,450 crore (approximately $212 million), the company said in a statement.

“Medall is among India’s leading integrated pathology and radiology companies, providing over 25 million diagnostic tests to over 9 million customers in its most recent fiscal year. Since its inception, Medall has completed 24 acquisitions, propelling its rise into the ranks of the top five Indian diagnostics companies by revenue, all of which predate it by at least 20 years,” the statement said.

Between FY13 and FY18, Medall’s revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew at annual rates of 17% and 27%, respectively.

“As of the date of this announcement, subject to closing, Constellation is expected to be the only India-focused healthcare services company to be publicly listed outside India,” the company said in the statement.

Constellation, a special purpose acquisition company, was formed by Rajiv Shukla as a public platform for acquiring Indian healthcare businesses. Shukla was formerly the chief executive of Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering Co (now Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd).

“We are pleased to begin our consolidation strategy with a market leader like Medall. We look forward to growing the company through serial acquisitions and organic levers,” said Rajiv Shukla, chairman and chief executive officer of Constellation.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd advised Constellation Alpha Capital Corp on the transaction.