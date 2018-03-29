UltraTech gets CCI nod for Binani Cement acquisition

Dalmia Bharat, which offered Rs6,350 crore for Binani Cement’s assets, has claimed in its petition that UltraTech Cement raised its offer after being outbid. Photo: Reuters

Kolkata: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday said it had received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of the assets of Binani Cement Ltd, while claiming that its bid was declared the second-highest because the resolution professional was apprehensive about the AV Birla Group firm’s ability to secure the clearance.

“A lot of apprehensions were raised by the resolution professional about UltraTech obtaining CCI clearance,” the company said in its statement. “UltraTech was rated the H2 (second highest) bidder instead of H1 for this reason. The CCI clearance validates UltraTech’s contention that it was wrongly and unjustifiably rated H2 instead of H1.”

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, which was on 27 February declared the highest bidder by the committee of creditors of Binani Cement, also issued a statement saying that the evaluation criteria for bids were “fair and made known to all bidders” in advance. “We state emphatically that the likelihood of obtaining the CCI approval was not at all a criterion in bid evaluation,” a statement by Dalmia Bharat quoted its group chief executive officer Mahendra Singhi as saying.

Resolution professional Vijaykumar V. Iyer was not immediately available for comment. He did not reply to text messages till the time of publishing this story.

The administrator has already filed a resolution plan for the approval of the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with Dalmia Bharat as the top bidder, amid opposition from UltraTech and Binani Industries Ltd, the holding company of the cement maker. The two companies announced on 19 March that an agreement had been concluded under which Binani Industries would sell its 98.43% stake in Binani Cement to UltraTech for Rs7,266 crore.

Dalmia Bharat, which offered Rs6,350 crore for Binani Cement’s assets, has claimed in its petition that UltraTech raised its offer after being outbid.

Its revised bid was circulated among lenders and the resolution professional by email, Dalmia Bharat has said.

Praying for termination of the resolution process without which the deal cannot be consummated, the two companies have said at the NCLT that UltraTech’s offer was better than Dalmia Bharat’s and that Binani Industries would settle the dues of all creditors within two weeks.

Dalmia Bharat has said in its petition that suspending the resolution process at this stage has larger implications, and that it would undermine the sanctity of the insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

On Tuesday, the Kolkata bench of the tribunal asked the counsel for the committee of creditors if the lenders are willing to consider UltraTech’s bid for Binani Cement. There are around 25 lenders, and they are to decide on the matter by 2 April, when the dispute is to be heard by the NCLT.