Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale: Amazon selling 120 million ‘Made in India’ products worldwide

New Delhi: This year’s Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sale in the United States and other parts of the world will have a desi touch as e-commerce giant Amazon has teamed up with over 37,000 Indian exporters to sell more than 120 million ‘Made in India’ products.

In a statement, Amazon said customers shopping on Amazon can avail exclusive deals on ‘Made in India’ products from across categories such as electronics, accessories, cookware, clothing, luxury products, toys, home décor, art & crafts, etc during the Black Friday sale.

The ‘Made in India’ products are being sold to Amazon customers worldwide for the biggest shopping season in the US and some other countries under Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

“I’m very excited for the international holiday season on Amazon, particularly Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last year, it was our first global sale season on Amazon and we did 2X of our regular sales, which was completely unexpected. This year we’ve invested a lot more in our portfolio of products, added enhanced content, continuing to use FBA, and expect a surge of 3-4X from last year sales,” said Mobashir, owner of Estalon and a seller under Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day worldwide for Amazon last year, and the biggest day ever for small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon. Customers ordered nearly 140 million items from small businesses alone.

Even Indian exporter on Amazon witnessed a revenue growth of over 1.5X year on year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in 2017. Products in categories such as home, books, health and personal care, apparel, beauty, and office products were the most popular. In 2018, in addition to the popular categories of 2017, newer products in categories such as checkbook covers, sling bags, Christmas bedding, tool aprons, personalized wallets, aroma oils, etc. will be offered on exclusive deals during the shopping season.

A significant number of products have already been shipped to Amazon Fulfilment Centres worldwide to facilitate one day delivery to Amazon Prime members. Customers shopping on Amazon will have a fast and reliable delivery experience during the upcoming shopping season for ‘Made in India’ products.