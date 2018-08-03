Neeraj Aggarwal to head BCG’s Asia-Pacific business

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, Neeraj Aggarwal had earlier served as a member of BCG’s global client team, besides serving as the head of its technology, media and telecom practice. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Friday named Neeraj Aggarwal as its next regional chair for Asia Pacific. The role covers the management consultancy’s business in Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India and South-East Asia.

Currently, the managing director of Indian operations, Aggarwal replaces Janmejaya Sinha, who has held the post since 2009, the company said, adding that Sinha has been elevated as the chairman for India operations.

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, Aggarwal had earlier served as a member of BCG’s global client team, besides serving as the head of its technology, media and telecom practice.

BCG president and CEO Rich Lesser said the firm will “identify and appoint a new managing director in India before the end of September”. “We are excited to appoint Neeraj as our new Asia Pacific regional chair...I am incredibly confident about Asia Pacific’s next chapter under his leadership,” he said.

BCG, a key player in business strategy advice, has a presence in 45 countries.