Lucknow Metro’s new corridor likely to open next month

Lucknow: The Lucknow Metro Wednesday successfully completed a trial run on the remaining section of its North-South corridor and is likely to become operational by February, two months ahead of the April deadline, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) said.

The 23-km stretch will have 21 stations and the maximum fare will be Rs 60. Currently, it takes around 90 minutes to reach from Munshipulia to the airport, but once the route is operational, the distance will be covered in 40 minutes and the people would get a respite from traffic congestion as well, the LMRC said in a press release.

To prevent any collision, Lucknow Metro trains have been provided with the latest state-of-the-art communication-based train control system for automatic braking.

The signalling system has automatic train supervision facility to prevent any collision, Kumar Keshav, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) managing director said.

Giving details, Keshav said the system has automatic route setting and automatic train regulation to supervise the train movement continuously and optimise it in case of abnormalities.

Keshav said the LMRC has successfully commenced the signalling and integrated testing trials by moving the metro train up to Munshipulia area.

“The signalling testing is also being verified and validated by an international Independent Safety Assessor (ISA),” he said.

He explained that the integrated testing and trials are for smooth operation of the trains having an interface with signalling, telecommunication, track, and traction.

Keshav said that with this remarkable achievement, the Lucknow Metro has taken another notable step in keeping with the title of the country’s fastest metro project.

The LMRC already has the distinction of completing the priority section in shortest possible time in the country till date, he said, adding that the progress of the project for balance section is also fast moving in creating another milestone in a very short span.