Torrent Power Q4 net up 62% at Rs221 crore
New Delhi:Torrent Power’s consolidated net profit increased by 62.57% at Rs221.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 on account of higher revenues.
The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs136.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, a Torrent Power statement said.
According to the statement, total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs2,909.12 crore in March quarter from Rs2,479.94 crore a year ago.
Its consolidated net profit for 2017-18 jumped to Rs952.12 crore as compared to Rs429.79 crore in the previous financial year.
Total income of the company stood at Rs11,775.64 crore in 2017-18 up from Rs10,190.98 crore in the previous fiscal.
The board on Tuesday approved a final dividend of Rs5 per equity share of Rs10 each for 2017-18.
The aggregate amount of final dividend to be distributed is Rs289.71 crore including Rs49.40 crore as tax on profit distributed.
In a separate filing to the BSE, the company has informed that all future communications should be addressed to Sanjal Dalal who has been designated as CFO, effective 30 May.
