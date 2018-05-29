Torrent Power Q4 net up 62% at Rs221 crore

Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Torrent Power’s total consolidated income rose to Rs2,909.12 crore in March quarter from Rs2,479.94 crore a year ago. Photo: Madhu Kapparath/HT

New Delhi:Torrent Power’s consolidated net profit increased by 62.57% at Rs221.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 on account of higher revenues.

The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs136.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, a Torrent Power statement said.

According to the statement, total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs2,909.12 crore in March quarter from Rs2,479.94 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit for 2017-18 jumped to Rs952.12 crore as compared to Rs429.79 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income of the company stood at Rs11,775.64 crore in 2017-18 up from Rs10,190.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board on Tuesday approved a final dividend of Rs5 per equity share of Rs10 each for 2017-18.

The aggregate amount of final dividend to be distributed is Rs289.71 crore including Rs49.40 crore as tax on profit distributed.

In a separate filing to the BSE, the company has informed that all future communications should be addressed to Sanjal Dalal who has been designated as CFO, effective 30 May.