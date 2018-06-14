 Fortis Healthcare withdraws amalgamation scheme with SRL, Fortis Malar - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Fortis Healthcare withdraws amalgamation scheme with SRL, Fortis Malar

Fortis Healthcare says the scheme of amalgamation with Fortis Malar and SRL could not be completed even after 19 months due to reasons beyond the company’s control

Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Reuters
Fortis Healthcare has become the target of a bidding war. Photo: Mint
Fortis Healthcare has become the target of a bidding war. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday withdrew the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its units Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd and SRL Ltd, citing a delay in its completion.

The scheme could not be completed even after 19 months due to reasons beyond the company’s control, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Fortis Malar runs a superspeciality hospital in Chennai while SRL operates a chain of pathology clinics.

Given the headwinds in the sector and less-than-optimum performance of the diagnostics business during the period of delay, the scheme may not result in optimum value for shareholders, Fortis added.

Also Read: New skeletons tumble out of Fortis Healthcare’s cupboard

The cash-strapped hospitals operator, which has become the target of a bidding war, earlier this month said it would look at a new round of bids from four local and international parties and fixed June 14 as the last day for the submission.

At 10.03am, Fortis Healthcare shares fell 0.58% to Rs137.40 on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Topics: Fortis Healthcare SRL Fortis Malar Fortis Fortis Healthcare shares

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »