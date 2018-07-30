RITES post record Rs 1,667 crore revenue, recommends 20% final dividend

RITES has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Railway enterprise RITES Limited recorded its highest ever revenue of Rs 1,667 crore during 2017-18.

Announcing the results on Monday, company chairman and managing director Rajeev Mehrotra said, “The company has recorded its highest ever revenue of Rs 1,667 crore on a consolidated basis. Operational revenue has recorded growth of 11.2% over 2016-17.”

He added that the company’s board of directors had recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 crore (Rs2 per share) for 2017-18, which was 20% of RITES’s paid-up capital.

Mehrotra attributed the increase in profit to the company’s business focus area, consultancy services, which witnessed growth of 22% over 2016-17. RITES earned Rs 1,015 crore from its consultancy business. The other businesses, which include turnkey construction projects, also increased by Rs 115 crore over 2016-17.

Subsidiary REMCL (Railway Energy Management Corporation Limited) also posted revenue growth to Rs 69 crore, up 17.6%, and its profit after tax climbed to Rs 30 crore.

Commenting on the target for the current financial year, Mehrotra said RITES had a strong order book of Rs 5,517 crore and accordingly, in the memorandum of understanding signed with the railway ministry for 2018-19, the consolidated operational revenue target, excluding other income, had been kept at Rs 1,835 crore, 22% higher than 2017-18.

RITES, a mini-ratna, was listed on 2 July. It has bagged an export order of Rs 567 crore for coaches from a Southeast Asian country. The company refused to disclose the country’s name till the Letter of Credit is signed.

RITES has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East. It is also the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas.