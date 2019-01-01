RBI issues norms for restructuring loans to MSMEs

The restructuring has to be implemented by 31 March, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday allowed lenders to recast loans of stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) provided that the total fund and non-fund based exposure to such borrowers is up to Rs 25 crore.

Such a debt restructuring, RBI said, will not lead to any downgrade in asset classification. “RBI has decided to permit a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs that are in default but ‘standard’ as on January 1, 2019, without an asset classification downgrade,” the central bank said in a statement.

The restructuring has to be implemented by 31 March, 2020 and an additional provision of 5% in addition to the provisions already held, will have to be made for such borrowers. “Each bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC) should formulate a policy for this scheme with board approval which shall, inter alia, include framework for viability assessment of the stressed accounts and regular monitoring of the restructured accounts,” RBI said.

The regulator also said that MSMEs form an important component of the Indian economy and contribute significantly to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), exports, industrial output and employment generation. “Considering the importance of MSMEs in the Indian economy, it is considered necessary at this juncture to take certain measures for creating an enabling environment for the sector,” it said.

The issue of restructuring of MSME accounts, RBI added, was discussed in the meeting of the Central Board of RBI on 19 November, 2018 and was also discussed during RBI’s recent interactions with the banks and other stakeholders.

In March 2016, RBI had notified a mechanism for resolving stressed MSME loans of up to Rs 25 crore. The guidelines said banks should classify stress in such loans into three categories—special mention account (SMA) 0, SMA 1 and SMA 2 —depending on the delay in repayment of loans.

While borrowers delaying repayments by up to 30 days should be classified as SMA 0, borrowers delaying by 31-60 days and 61-90 days will be classified as SMA 1 and SMA 2, respectively. The loans still remain standard even in these categories and turn bad only after a delay of more than 90 days.

According to RBI data, for the half year ended March 2017 (latest available), 137,282 MSME loan accounts were referred for resolution. Of these, banks used rectification in 80,905 cases, recovery in 54,180 cases, and only 2,197 loans were recast. However, the quantum of loans for these categories is not available.

The amount of gross bad loans in the micro- and small enterprises (no data for medium) has been growing over the last few years and stood at Rs 82,756 crore in FY17, up from Rs 70,842 crore in FY16 and Rs 51,952 crore in FY15. Meanwhile, the government has been pushing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for some sort of relief to the MSME sector, and the board on 19 November advised the central bank to consider a scheme to recast MSME loans.