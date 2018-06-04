Tata Motors creates EV vertical, names Shailesh Chandra as its president

Tata Motors’ rival Mahindra and Mahindra already has a separate division—Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd—to oversee its EV business. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Tata Motors has created an electric vehicles vertical and appointed current head of business strategy, Shailesh Chandra, as its president with immediate effect, the automobile firm said in a statement on Monday.

Chandra has played an “instrumental role in leading the project teams” to deliver the electric variant of the compact sedan Tigor to EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd)—the state-owned firm that will procure and lease electric vehicles to the central and state governments.

The development comes in amid government push for electric vehicles aimed at reducing air pollution and curbing crude oil imports.

Tata Motors’ rival Mahindra and Mahindra already has a separate division—Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd—to oversee its EV business. The subsidiary was formed after the acquisition of Reva Electric Car Co.

Tata Motors is “optimistic” about the future of EVs in India, and will leverage the capabilities of other Tata companies to develop the entire ecosystem and fast-track the adoption of e-mobility in India, according to Guenter Butschek, chief executive and managing director at Tata Motors.

The firm is “committed to the government’s vision for electric vehicles by 2030” and will work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles, Tata Motors said in the statement.