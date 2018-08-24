Overseas bondholders approve plan to ease RCom’s debt burden

RCom is in the middle of completing its sale of airwaves, towers and fiber to Reliance Jio. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications Ltd clinched the approval of its overseas bondholders to ease the carrier’s debt burden, putting the company a step closer to averting bankruptcy.

The operator, which defaulted last year on a $300-million bond, got 83% of bondholders to approve the plan, the company said in an exchange filing.

The vote was crucial for Ambani because settling the matter was a precondition for RCom to reorganise its larger local debt. The company has been working against the clock to reach agreements with all its creditors by 27 August or face insolvency proceedings.

RCom is also in the midst of completing its sale of airwaves, towers and fiber to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. The brothers wrapped up a smaller deal involving transmission nodes, Rs 2,000 crore, on 23 August.

(Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.)