Reverse Pitch | Entrepreneurship has potential to create a positive social impact, says Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar, Head-innovations and entrepreneurship, Tata Trusts

Over the course of the last decade, India has seen a boom of a vibrant start-up ecosystem catering to a range of consumer needs. This, however, has largely remained an urban phenomenon benefitting a population segment with disposable income. While significant work and investment has been made, much of India’s growth is dependent on high impact developmental outcomes. India is still grappling with low HDI (human development index) standing at 131 out of 188, and high Gini standing at 0.50 out of 1, as both state and market interventions, while commendable, are still insufficient to provide access to basic needs such as affordable healthcare, education, energy and livelihoods to a large population.

At Social Alpha, we believe that entrepreneurship has the potential to solve some of the complex problems of poverty and underdevelopment, and bring about large-scale positive change in the lives of the masses.

We search for entrepreneurs and innovators who are on a ‘mission to create social, economic and environmental impact’ and support them through their ‘lab to market’ journey, while addressing the challenges of market failure, mission drift, scale and financial sustainability. Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) forms the core of Social Alpha architecture and is supported by Tata Trusts and the government.

Social Alpha architecture seamlessly integrates innovation, incubation and investment ecosystems, creating a full-stack support system for the most promising start-ups.

We believe that affordability, accessibility and user experience are the key imperatives to promote inclusive innovation and drive social impact through entrepreneurship.

Reverse Pitch is like a normal investors pitch, but the roles are reversed; that means the start-up doesn’t present its business to investors, but investors and companies pitch their business concept, challenges and the like to start-ups.