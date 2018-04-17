India facing a talent crunch: Narayana Murthy
Chennai: Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that India is facing a huge talent crunch, which, in turn, is affecting entrepreneurship.
Criticizing the Indian education system for its emphasis on rote learning rather than problem solving, Murthy said that about 80-85% of youngsters are not trained for any job.
Murthy, who was in Chennai to attend an interactive session at the Asian College of Journalism, added that governments play a huge role in providing a better entrepreneurial atmosphere.
“The corporate governance in India is far behind the global standards. The tyranny of various approvals, tax structure, etc., makes it difficult for startups,” he said.
Murthy, who had earlier dismissed the threats of automation and artificial intelligence taking away many jobs, reiterated that it will not affect the information technology industry.
In December, he had said that it was “more hype than reality”
Latest News »
- Nitin Gadkari sets ambitious target for road construction
- Gray Matters Capital to fund education tech start-ups in India
- Avendus Capital’s second hedge fund crosses Rs1,000 crore in AUM
- Real estate: Developers turn to marketing firms to boost sales
- Crypto-exchange CoinRecoil challenges RBI order on cryptocurrency in Delhi HC
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Will the cement sector regain its pricing power anytime soon?
Job cuts, falling sales: Tata Motors’ cash cow JLR faces multiple challenges
An arduous recovery for wind turbine manufacturers
Dilution in letter or spirit of RBI rule endangers credit culture
Fortis Healthcare: Three bids later, investors see no windfall