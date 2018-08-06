IKEA’s first Indian store to open in Hyderabad on August 9

After Hyderabad, IKEA plans to expand into several cities of India in the next few years. Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi & NCR and Chennai are on its map already.

New Delhi: Promising to provide about 7,500 home furnishing products at attractive prices, Swedish furniture maker IKEA has announced that its first Indian outlet will be launched in Hyderabad on August 9. The launch was earlier planned for July 19 but got delayed.

“Our main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers. Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and we want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers,” IKEA Retail India’s CEO Peter Betzel said in a statement.

IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin would be present on the launch of the company’s first store in India. The company, which already has 403 stores in 49 countries, has been sourcing its products from India for the last 30 years for its global stores before it got permission for single brand retail FDI.

Before beginning sale of its products, IKEA has been giving a sneak peek to its products and solutions at IKEA Hej HOME in Hyderabad. The furniture maker is coming up with a membership plan under which special discounts will be provided to patrons.

IKEA’s website says they are not yet providing the option of online shopping but shows the prices of various products.

After Hyderabad, IKEA plans to expand into several cities of India in the next few years. Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi & NCR and Chennai are on its map already.

IKEA’s Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50% of the employees would be women.