Paytm Payments Bank posts Rs20.7 crore loss in FY18

Paytm Payment Bank’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs740 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank registered net loss of Rs20.7 crore for the fiscal ended 31 March 2018, according to regulatory documents.

Its total loss stood at Rs30.7 crore during 22 August 2016 to 31 March 2017, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.

Paytm Payments Bank, which was incorporated in August 2016, formally began its operations in 2017.

The total income grew to Rs721.9 crore in financial year ended 31 March 2018 compared to Rs2.47 crore in 22 August 2016 - 31 March 2017 period, the documents sourced by business intelligence platform, Tofler showed.

Tofler said Paytm Payment Bank’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs740 crore.

Most of the income of the bank (about Rs650 crore) is earned as commission, exchange and brokerage, including that earned on wallet utilisation, it added.

“The expenditure of the bank to the tune of Rs660 crores has not been clearly explained and has been clubbed as other expenditure. Most the deposits with the bank have been invested in government securities,” it said.

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51% share in Paytm Payments Bank, while the rest is held by One97 Communications.