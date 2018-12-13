Paytm Payments Bank posts Rs20.7 crore loss in FY18
Paytm Payments Bank’s total loss stood at Rs30.7 crore during 22 August 2016 to 31 March 2017
New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank registered net loss of Rs20.7 crore for the fiscal ended 31 March 2018, according to regulatory documents.
Its total loss stood at Rs30.7 crore during 22 August 2016 to 31 March 2017, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.
Paytm Payments Bank, which was incorporated in August 2016, formally began its operations in 2017.
The total income grew to Rs721.9 crore in financial year ended 31 March 2018 compared to Rs2.47 crore in 22 August 2016 - 31 March 2017 period, the documents sourced by business intelligence platform, Tofler showed.
Tofler said Paytm Payment Bank’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs740 crore.
Most of the income of the bank (about Rs650 crore) is earned as commission, exchange and brokerage, including that earned on wallet utilisation, it added.
“The expenditure of the bank to the tune of Rs660 crores has not been clearly explained and has been clubbed as other expenditure. Most the deposits with the bank have been invested in government securities,” it said.
Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51% share in Paytm Payments Bank, while the rest is held by One97 Communications.
More From Companies »
- Disney reorganises international business units, Uday Shankar to lead APAC
- Renault board keeps Carlos Ghosn as CEO, finds pay package legal
- Amazon partners FISME to educate MSMEs about online selling
- China’s Vivo buys 169 acres land, to invest $559 million in India
- Yes Bank says on track to find CEO Rana Kapoor’s successor within RBI deadline
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- After assembly poll debacle, BJP prepares for Lok Sabha elections
- Liquidity constraints faced by NBFIs to tighten credit supply: Moody’s
- Congress may prefer old guard over new in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
- Paytm Payments Bank posts Rs20.7 crore loss in FY18
- Disney reorganises international business units, Uday Shankar to lead APAC
Mark to Market »
- Continuing volume momentum puts Indian ports in a good position
- Why did BJP lose Assembly Elections 2018? Retail inflation has answers
- Rural focus drives Hero MotoCorp, but inherent risks linger
- ‘Talk to me’, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in relief to markets
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors