Hindalco’s Novelis to buy Aleris at $2.58 billion valuation

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Hindalco Industries, the parent firm of Novelis. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Hindaldo Industries Ltd will acquire Ohio, US-based aluminium maker Aleris Corp. at an enterprise value of $2.58 billion, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday. “It’s a 100% debt-funded deal which will be on group company Novelis’ books,” said Birla. “Acquiring Aleris will help diversify the product mix for Novelis by giving access to aerospace segment.”

Aleris is a value accretive acquisition for Hindalco. “Potential synergies from the acquisition are $150 million on a recurring basis,” added Birla.

“Acquiring Aleris is the right opportunity at the right time as they are set for transformational growth,” said Steve Fisher, President and chief executive Novelis Inc.

“The significant investments they’ve made in the high-demand, high-value aerospace and automotive segments have resulted in favourable long-term, global contracts. These investments, coupled with a diverse and talented workforce, will add tremendous value to our organization and allow us to deliver the highest quality innovative aluminium solutions to our customers.”

As part of the acquisition, Novelis will acquire Aleris’s 13 manufacturing facilities across North America, Asia and Europe. Aleris’s new automotive finishing lines in Lewisport, Kentucky, and Duffel, Belgium, will allow Novelis to further diversify its global footprint and customer base.

In addition, Aleris’s Zhenjiang facility is strategically located near Novelis’ existing Changzhou plant, adding value through logistical efficiencies, closed-loop recycling, and providing greater opportunity for customer collaboration.

“With the support of our private equity owners, our team has done an excellent job of implementing our company’s strategic transformation over the past several years,” said Sean Stack, chairman and chief executive of Aleris. “I am confident that our assets and people will continue to thrive and contribute to Novelis’ future success.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 9-15 months. The two companies will integrate Aleris into Novelis, which will remain headquartered in Atlanta, US.

“Our focus on keeping a disciplined balance sheet will continue,” said Devinder Ahuja, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Novelis. “The pro forma net debt to adjusted ebitda is forecasted to peak below 4x at closing, and return to 3x in approximately two years.”

The combined company will have pro forma revenues of approximately $15 billion and will operate 37 facilities, across 11 countries, with an employee base of approximately 16,500.