Fortis Healthcare CFO Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigns

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said that its Chief Financial Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned due to personal reasons.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today have considered Bedi’s resignation from the services of the company, and accepted the same, with effect from September 30, 2018, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The resignation is due to personal reasons, it added.

Hospital chain Fortis had appointed Bedi as its CFO in 2014, after its earlier CFO Sandeep Puri had resigned from the post.