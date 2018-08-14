Q1 results: Allahabad Bank posts loss, shares tank

Allahabad Bank NPAs stood at 15.97% of the total advances during the June quarter against 15.96% in the previous quarter. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Allahabad Bank on Tuesday posted June-quarter loss of Rs 1,944 crore against a profit of Rs 28.8 crore a year ago. The interest earned by the bank during the first quarter stood at Rs 4,600 crore, compared with Rs 4,148 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 2,763 crore during the April-June quarter, from Rs 1,335 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter came in at Rs 2,950 crore versus Rs 1,687 crore a year ago

Gross NPAs stood at 15.97% of the total advances against 15.96% in the previous quarter, while Net NPAs were at 7.32% against 8.04%.

After the results announcement, the bank’s stock fell 7.96% on the BSE on Tuesday. At 2.03 pm, it was trading at Rs 39.

Last Friday, State Bank of India (SBI) posted a loss for the third consecutive quarter after setting aside funds to cover losses on its bond portfolio and increased gratuity. The country’s top lender by assets turned to a loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the June quarter, from a net profit of Rs 2,005.53 crore a year earlier. The bank’s gross NPAs rose to 10.69% of total advances in the June quarter, from 9.97% a year earlier, and 10.91% in the March quarter. Another publis sector lender, Punjab National Bank (PNB), which reported a $2-billion fraud in February, also declared a June quarter loss of Rs 940 crore, against a profit of Rs 343 crore a year ago. Recovery of non-performing assets, cost-cutting measures including shuttering international and domestic branches and better loan margins helped the bank improve on its March quarter performance, where it had reported a record loss of Rs 13,417 crore.

The central government on Monday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the go ahead to prosecute and initiate criminal charges against former Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Usha Ananthasubramanian.

Ananthasubramanian, who was the CEO of Allahabad Bank, was on Monday removed from service with immediate effect, according to people familiar with the development. Allahabad Bank board had earlier stripped Ananthasubramanian of all executive powers after the CBI had named her in the scam.