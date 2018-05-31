Manipal, Apollo Hospitals among four suitors for Seven Hills Healthcare

Seven Hills, which owns and operates one hospital each in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, is currently undergoing insolvency resolution as lenders led by Axis Bank try to recover dues close to Rs1,200 crore.

Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals, Narayana Health-Bain Capital, Manipal Hospitals and AION Capital are among suitors for Seven Hills Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the development said.

Seven Hills, which owns and operates one hospital each in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, is currently undergoing insolvency resolution as lenders led by Axis Bank try to recover dues close to Rs1,200 crore.

According to the persons cited above, the four entities mentioned above have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs), the deadline for which was 25 May.

“The debt was not sustainable as the hospital could never scale up to full capacity,” said the first of the two persons mentioned above.

A spokesperson for Abhishek Lal, interim resolution professional (IRP) declined to comment.

JPMorgan’s Asia infrastructure fund invested $72 million in Seven Hills Healthcare in 2008. As of 31 March 2016, the investor owned 49.9% stake in the company, according to a Seven Hills’ filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company was founded by Jitendra Maganti.

In November last year, lenders led by Axis Bank moved the Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate corporate insolvency against the company. The NCLT admitted the petition and initiated insolvency proceedings against the company in March this year and appointed an IRP.

“Bain Capital has teamed up with Narayana Health, while Manipal Hospital has bid alone for now but may rope in TPG as an investor if they are able to acquire the asset,” the second person said. “It was felt initially that lenders may have to take a haircut, but going by the initial response, it appears that bids may be without a haircut,” this person said.

Apart from Axis Bank, lenders of Seven Hills include State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Uco Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. However, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company have together acquired close to 77% of the company’s debt recently. The identities of the sellers are not known yet.

This is the second time that special situations fund AION Capital Partners is attempting a potential acquisition of Seven Hills. Mint reported in November that AION was in talks to acquire its entire debt of close to $200 million from its lenders but the transaction did not close. Among other suitors, Manipal Hospitals and TPG Capital are also bidding for Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Bain Capital, which has teamed up with Narayana Health, was among the initial bidders of Fortis when it was under the control of its erstwhile promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. Both AION and Bain declined to comment when asked for a response, while emails sent to Manipal Hospital, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals remained unanswered until press time on Thursday.