Strides Shasun seeks shareholders’ nod to change name to Strides Pharma Science
In November 2015, Strides Arcolab had changed its name to Strides Shasun post amalgamation of Shasun Pharmaceuticals with Strides Arcolab
New Delhi: Drug firm Strides Shasun has sought shareholders’ nod to change its name to Strides Pharma Science. This is the second time in three years time, when the name of the company will change.
In November 2015, Strides Arcolab had changed its name to Strides Shasun post amalgamation of Shasun Pharmaceuticals with Strides Arcolab. “Approval of the members is sought by way of a special resolution for the proposed name change of the company from Strides Shasun to Strides Pharma Science,” Strides Shasun said in a postal ballot notice seeking approval of shareholders.
“Consequent to the demerger of the company from its Commodity API business to Solara, it is proposed to change the name of the company from,” it added.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs419.75 apiece, down 0.84%, from its previous close.
