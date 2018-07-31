JK Paper Q1 profit rises 58% to ₹95.14 crore, sales climb 18%
JK Paper today posted a 58% rise in profit after tax in the first quarter of 2018-19 at ₹95.14 crore, up from ₹60.11 crore in the same period a year ago
New Delhi: JK Paper Ltd on Tuesday posted a 58% rise in profit after tax in the first quarter of 2018-19 at ₹95.14 crore, up from ₹60.11 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s gross revenue from operations was ₹852.61 crore and EBITDA ₹206.17 crore compared to ₹720.14 crore and ₹159.53 crore, respectively, rising 18% and 29% over the same quarter of 2017-18.
EBITDA denotes earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation and indicates the financial health of a company.
JK Paper’s improved EBIDTA margin and deleveraging contributed to a rating upgrade by CRISIL.
