Ingenious Plex was Vertoz’s click moment

Hiren Shah, founder and chairman of Vertoz, an ad-tech company.

Vertoz was founded in 2012 as an ad network to connect advertisers with premium and relevant publishers all over the world. While operating as an ad network, we realized the importance of a data-driven approach to enhance campaign performance and help us connect advertisers with the right customers at the right time.

Thus, in 2014, we came up with the idea of launching our own in-house programmatic platform, Ingenious Plex. Advertisers simply upload the ad creatives, select the targeting, and the platform takes care of the rest. Its artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven algorithms ensure the brand reaches the most relevant audience, maximizing return on investment.

This was our “click moment”. Digital ad spaces were mostly sold offline like traditional media buying and required a lot of human intervention. There were cost and performance ambiguities, reducing transparency. Brands were concerned about the performance of their ads and the quality of clicks, which sometimes led to “click fraud”. Due to lack of transparency in reporting, advertisers were ill-informed about ad placements as they could be placed with content which could easily hamper the brand image. Meanwhile, publishers could not figure out the real value of their digital inventory. This caused them to either quote amounts too high, and remain with unsold inventory, or too low by underestimating the potential. However, it was my unswerving belief that hidden in every challenge is an incredible opportunity.

Thus, we endeavoured to resolve these challenges by offering programmatic advertising solutions developed in-house. Programmatic advertising had already proven its mettle and transformed the digital advertising industry in the West. This reinforced our confidence that similar trends could be replicated in India.