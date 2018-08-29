RInfra completes sale of Mumbai power assets to Adani

Announcing the culmination of the Adani deal, Anil Ambani said that RInfra is planning to be a zero-debt company by next year. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) today said it has completed the ₹ 18,800 crore deal for sale of its Mumbai power assets to Adani Transmission Ltd, a move that will help the Anil Ambani-run firm pare debt by two-thirds to ₹ 7,500 crore. Announcing the culmination of the deal, Ambani also said that RInfra is planning to be a zero-debt company by next year.

RInfra is currently strandled with ₹ 22,000 crore in debt.

RInfra had convened a board meeting today to sign off on the deal.

Announced in December 2017, the RInfra-Adani deal received over the course of the past eight months regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and shareholders of the company. “All lenders have provided their no objection certificates (NOCs), and the company expects to close the transaction within the next few days,” RInfra said.

Last week, Reliance Infrastructure had defaulted on payment of redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to ₹ 133.38 crore. The company, however, said it expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds accruing from the Adani deal.

Ambani today also said that work on the ₹ 6,994-crore Bandra-Versova sealink will start from 1 October. RInfra has tied up with Italy’s Astaldi SpA to build the 10-km sealink in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

RInfra’s Mumbai power business distributes electricity to nearly three million residential, industrial and commercial consumers in Mumbai’s suburbs over an area of 400 sq. km. It caters to a peak demand of over 1,800 MW, with annual revenues of ₹ 7,500 crore with stable cash flows.

The company had earlier said that going forward, it will focus on upcoming opportunities in asset light EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and defence businesses.

On Wednesday, RInfra shares rose 3.75%, or ₹ 15.85, to ₹ 438.80 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.45%, or 173.70 points, to end the day at 38,722.93.