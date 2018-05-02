NCLT reserves order on resolution professional plea against ICICI Bank in Ruchi Soya case

Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order in a petition filed by a resolution professional (RP) against ICICI Bank, where the RP is seeking court’s intervention to bring back around Rs48 crore that bank had paid towards a letter of credit (LoC) from Ruchi Soya’s current account.

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai, who was representing the resolution professional, argued that the transactions took place during the moratorium period which is wrongful and the bank needs to reverse those transactions. While Zal Andhyarujina, who was arguing for the bank, said that at the time of the transaction the bank had no knowledge of a moratorium period had come into effect.

The division bench presided by B.S.V. Prakash Kumar and Ravikumar Duraisamy had reserved its order in the matter.