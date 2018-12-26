Maruti Suzuki to recall 5,900 mini pickup trucks

The automaker will inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 26 April - 1 August this year.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, said on Wednesday it would recall 5,900 mini pickup trucks to inspect a defect in the fuel filter of some units.

The automaker will inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 26 April - 1 August this year, it said in a statement.

“The Company will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of 5900 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26, 2018 and August 1 2018. This also include vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in field during this period,” Maruti Suzuki said in a filing with the exchanges.

Starting 26 December 2018 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts free of cost.

Alternatively, customers of Super Carry can visit the marutisuzuki.com, click on the Important Customer Info tab and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

The shares of the car maker had fallen as much as 1.69% to Rs 7,402, their lowest since 12 December.