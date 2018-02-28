Airtel Africa valuation should be much more than $7 billion: Akhil Gupta

Bharti Airtel operates in 14 African countries and all the operations are managed by Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV. Photo: AFP

Barcelona: Bharti Enterprises vice chairman Akhil Gupta estimates that enterprise value of Airtel Africa to be around $7 billion.

“It should be much more. We should be at least $1.2 billion of ebidta by that time (at the time of listing) but this will be market that will decide,” Gupta told reporters in Barcelona. He was replying to a question around enterprise value of Bharti Airtel Africa, which analysts have estimated to be around $7 billion.

The board of Bharti Airtel’s Netherlands-based unit, BAIN BV, which controls Africa operations, has approved listing of its shares on a global stock exchange.

Bharti Airtel operates in 14 African countries and all the operations are managed by Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV (BAIN). The company offers 3G services, Airtel Money across all the 14 countries and 4G services in 4 countries of Africa.

As on 31 December 2017, the company reported to have 84.13 million customers in Africa.

Gupta said London Stock exchange is one of suitable bourse for listing of the business but bankers will take final call on listing.