Reliance Industries Q4 profit rises 17.3% to Rs9,435 crore
Reliance Industries net profit of Rs9,435 crore, or Rs 15.9 per share, in January-March was 17.3% higher than Rs8,046 crore, or Rs13.6 a share, posted in the same period a year ago
Last Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 07 21 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 17.3% jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemical margins and upstart telecom arm Jio’s maiden profits.
Its net profit of Rs 9,435 crore, or Rs 15.9 per share, in January-March was 17.3% higher than Rs8,046 crore, or Rs13.6 a share, posted in the same period a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit rise was only 0.1%, RIL said in a statement.
The company, however, reported a record net profit of Rs36,075 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal, up 20.6%.
The firm’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of Rs510 crore (on a quarterly basis) in the fourth quarter on a revenue of Rs7,128 crore.
First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 07 20 PM IST
Latest News »
IPG Mediabrands elevates Vaishali Verma as CEO of Initiative Media
Reliance Industries Q4 profit rises 17.3% to Rs9,435 crore
Indian football is bridging key gaps
Telangana SSC 10th Class March 2018 results declared, check bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ | The big Friday movie release this week
Mark to Market »
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?
Axis Bank sees its darkest hour as the lights go out on asset quality
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth