Reliance Industries Q4 profit rises 17.3% to Rs9,435 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 17.3% jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemical margins and upstart telecom arm Jio’s maiden profits.

Its net profit of Rs 9,435 crore, or Rs 15.9 per share, in January-March was 17.3% higher than Rs8,046 crore, or Rs13.6 a share, posted in the same period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit rise was only 0.1%, RIL said in a statement.

The company, however, reported a record net profit of Rs36,075 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal, up 20.6%.

The firm’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of Rs510 crore (on a quarterly basis) in the fourth quarter on a revenue of Rs7,128 crore.