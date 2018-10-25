Q2 results: Maruti Suzuki profit falls 10%, but beats estimates
Net profit fell to Rs 2,240 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, versus Rs 2,484 crore a year earlier
Mumbai: India’s top-selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, posted a 9.8% fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by rising commodity prices and a weaker rupee.
Net profit fell to Rs 2,240 crore ($305.73 million) for the quarter ended 30 September, versus Rs 2,484 crore a year earlier.
Twenty one analysts on average had expected the company, which is majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, to post a profit of Rs 2,028 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Also read:Maruti Suzuki eyes rain relief for vendors after August scare
Total revenue from operations rose 3% to Rs 22,433 crore.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading down 93.55 points, or 1.38%, on the BSE on Thursday.
Also read: Hyundai’s new Santro takes the country road to challenge Maruti Suzuki
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
