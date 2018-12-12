Dr Reddy’s will have to wait to sell suboxone copy

For Indivior Plc, which holds patent over the drug, the bulk of its $768 million revenue in the nine months of 2018 came from sales of Suboxone, according to Bloomberg. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Washington: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will have to wait a little longer before it can start selling a generic version of Indivior Plc’s Suboxone Film opioid addiction treatment, a US appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The sales ban will remain in force to give Indivior time to challenge a November 20 appeals court decision it lost. In that ruling, a split 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a trial judge was wrong to block Dr. Reddy’s from selling a generic version of Suboxone while a patent-infringement suit is pending.

The Federal Circuit said Indivior has until December 20 to file a petition for rehearing in the case, and no extensions will be granted. The court rejected a Dr. Reddy’s request that would have allowed the company to go to market immediately.

