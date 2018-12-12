Dr Reddy’s will have to wait to sell suboxone copy
The sales ban will remain in force to give suboxone maker Indivior time to challenge a November 20 appeals court decision it lost, rules US court
Washington: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will have to wait a little longer before it can start selling a generic version of Indivior Plc’s Suboxone Film opioid addiction treatment, a US appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The sales ban will remain in force to give Indivior time to challenge a November 20 appeals court decision it lost. In that ruling, a split 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a trial judge was wrong to block Dr. Reddy’s from selling a generic version of Suboxone while a patent-infringement suit is pending.
Also read: Dr Reddy’s gets US FDA approval to launch Suboxone generic
The Federal Circuit said Indivior has until December 20 to file a petition for rehearing in the case, and no extensions will be granted. The court rejected a Dr. Reddy’s request that would have allowed the company to go to market immediately.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Huawei executive gets bail in case rattling China ties
- Singapore’s Blue Planet acquires Mumbai-based waste processor Yasasu
- In pics: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding today, Antilla ready to welcome guests
- IndiGo New Year sale: Flight tickets from Rs 3,299 on overseas routes
- NinjaCart raises $35 million from Accel, Syngeta Ventures
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bond yield falls 11 bps as new RBI chief seen more dovish on rates
- Huawei executive gets bail in case rattling China ties
- Britain halts suspension of visa programme for rich investors
- Singapore’s Blue Planet acquires Mumbai-based waste processor Yasasu
- What new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das thinks - In his own tweets
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors