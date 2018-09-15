The correct way to update your Aadhaar card address online

There are three ways to update your Aadhaar card address—by post, through Aadhaar enrolment centres and on UIDAI website. You will have to submit a scanned and self-attested image of valid address proof. Photo: Mint

Without the hassles of standing in a queue or sending documents through snail mail, the easiest way to update your Aadhaar card address is to do it on the website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). But several such requests often get rejected repeatedly because often Aadhaar card holders do not follow the correct procedure while filling up the Aadhaar card address updation form.

UIDAI allows you to update only your address online through the Aadhaar self service update portal. For making any other changes, you will have to visit Aadhaar enrollment center.

Some common mistakes to avoid while updating Aadhaar:

1. Upload the right proof of address

UIDAI has issued a list of documents which are accepted for change in proof of address. You can submit a scanned and self-attested image of any of these documents which have both your name and address. These are the documents needed to update your Aadhaar address:

Passport

Bank statement or passbook

Ration card

Voter ID card

Driving license

Any photo ID card issued by government or PSUs

Bills of electricity, water,gas, telephone landline, property tax receipt, credit card statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance policy

Registered sale, lease or rent Agreement

Married women can submit their husband’s passport as proof of address while minors can submit their parents’ passport

Marriage certificate

2. If your Aadhaar address proof document is not self-attested then it will be rejected.

3. The Aadhaar address updation form has two parts. One in English and other in a regional language like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, etc. When you update the English address, the system automatically transliterates it in regional language. It is this transliteration aspect which can be very tricky. You need to be ensure that your new address is correct in both the languages.

4. You have to upload scanned copies of original documents. A scanned image of a photocopied one will not work.