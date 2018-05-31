CPM trounces Congress, BJP, wins Kerala seat with a record margin

LDF candidate Saji Cherian celebrates his bypoll victory in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: In a big boost to Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won a crucial assembly bypoll on Thursday with a record margin, stunning the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The election in Chengannur was seen as a mid-term referendum for the LDF and an indicator on how the political winds are blowing ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting CPM MLA K.K. Ramachandran Nair in January. The CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate D. Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and the BJP’s P.S. Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes. Cheriyan’s margin of 20,956 votes is the highest ever in the constituency.

The BJP coming third is striking. The party ran a high-profile campaign with national leaders such as Biplab Kumar Deb, who trounced the Left in Tripura to become the chief minister, converging on Chengannur. Pillai had polled 42,682 votes in 2016, against the BJP’s average of 7,500 for the last 25 years, raising the party’s hopes. But the results point to the party’s inability to rise beyond a certain limit to disrupt Kerala’s traditional bipolar CPM versus Congress politics.

For the Congress, which polled 44,897 votes in 2016, the defeat is a major distress signal. Chengannur has been a traditional stronghold of the Congress, which had the backing of the its significant minority population. The LDF made clear inroads in the mainstay of both the Congress and the BJP—Orthodox Christians and Muslims, and Hindus, respectively.

The Congress was defeated despite some clear advantages — the bypoll came right when some of the sheen is coming off Kerala’s communist government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, unlike in 2016, which was largely a wave election based on anti-incumbency against the Congress government.

The trend points to the changing hues of caste and religious loyalties in favour the CPM in Kerala, which could be repeated in 2019, according to analysts.

On the minorities, it ran a rigorous whisper campaign fronting BJP as the villain for its so-called Hindutva politics, and projecting themselves as the protector. Indirectly, the local Orthodox church also took a stand to support the CPM, shifting from its decades-long loyalty to the Congress. Both these strategies seem to have paid off since the LDF polled a clear majority in minority-populated neighbourhoods.

Among the Hindu voters, the CPM seems to have managed to get some support from a quarrelling ally of the BJP, a party of lower-caste Ezhava voters called Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), said a BJP leader, requesting not to be named. But even then, the record margin was unexpected, he said.

The result also seals Pinarayi Vijayan’s image as a man of action, who campaigned by and large on the plank of development, say analysts. This could be the reason why the party got leads of three digits even in places like Puliyoor, the home of Vijayakumar, or Chennithala, the home of Congress opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, or Mannar, where the face of Congress and former chief minister Oommen Chandy has his roots.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said the result is a mandate on the government’s development focus, despite many misinformation campaigns in the media about his style and actions.

“The result shows two things,” said J Prabhash, a political analyst. “UDF is tottering. A large chunk of the minority population, who by and large voted for Congress in the past, has shifted its favours to the LDF. Second, the BJP cannot see a window to win votes. The minorities are looking up to the Left as a protector against BJP’s so-called Hindutva politics in the national level. Even the Hindus per se are not for the BJP,” he said.