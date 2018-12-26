Healthcare PE deals poised for record year, shows data
As of November, 585 healthcare deals worth $56 billion were announced in 2018, putting the year on track to surpass the 619 deals worth a record $57 billion seen in 2017
Mumbai: Global healthcare-focused private equity is on the brink of a record year with buyout deals seeing year-on-year increase in aggregate deal value, showed a recent report by alternative assets data tracker Preqin. As of November, 585 healthcare-focused deals worth $56 billion were announced in 2018, putting the year on track to surpass the 619 deals worth a record $57 billion seen in 2017.
Deal activity looks set to increase as the industry holds $56 billion in dry powder, pushing total assets under management (AUM) to $199 billion, the report said.
Although just 84 healthcare-focused private equity funds have held a final close as of November, they have raised $22 billion, making this year the fourth consecutive year in which the industry has raised over $20 billion.
This also puts the year on track to hit similar levels to those seen in 2017, when 140 funds raised $26 billion, Preqin said in the report.
“The private equity healthcare industry is booming: strong fund-raising, record levels of dry powder available to invest, and record numbers of deals in the sector. It is a testament to the healthcare industry’s growing importance for private equity. It’ll be interesting to keep an eye on the US market in particular, as the country is experiencing fast-paced regulatory changes in its healthcare coverage, which may provide further opportunities for investment,” said Christopher Elvin, head of private equity at Preqin.
