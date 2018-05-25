Toyota, Suzuki bolster tie-up synergies, for India and the world

Toyota and Suzuki have been pursuing concrete forms of cooperation for development of hybrid and electric cars and announced rebadging of each others’ cars in India. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Co. on Froday decided to take their cooperation to a next level by agreeing to start discussing new joint projects in the fields of technological development, vehicle production, and market development.

As part of the new arrangement, Toyota will offer Suzuki the technology to develop a new compact and highly efficient car engine for India and other global markets.

Both the manufacturers have been pursuing concrete forms of cooperation for development of hybrid and electric cars over the last year and have also announced the mutual supply of vehicles for the Indian market.

“Suzuki was the first (among Japanese companies) to enter India, and, together with the people of India, has been a presence for pulling forward India’s automotive society. Such represents the spirit of ‘Let’s do it’ that I mentioned when announcing the conclusion of our memorandum of understanding on beginning concrete examinations for business partnership. Or, as I like to say, Suzuki is a company that puts into practice being ‘The Best in Town’,” said Akio Toyoda, president, Toyota Motor Co.

According to a press statement issued by Toyota’s Indian subsidiary the new form of cooperation includes three major aspects. Denso Corp. and Toyota will provide Suzuki with technological support for a compact, ultra high-efficiency powertrain to be developed by Suzuki. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd will produce models developed by Suzuki for sale in India through each of the Toyota and Suzuki brand network.

The two companies further deepened their cooperation in the domain of logistics and services since models developed by Suzuki (including those to be produced by Toyota Kirloskar) in India will be supplied to Africa and other markets by Toyota and Suzuki, employing sales networks of both the companies to sell such vehicles.

“We will receive support for the development of a compact, ultra high-efficiency powertrain that is vital to Suzuki, and we will focus our utmost efforts on development. It is my hope that the new joint projects will contribute to the future success of both companies, not only in India, but also in the global market,” said Osamu Suzuki, chairman, Suzuki Motor Co.