Uber Eats launched in Kolkata in partnership with 250 restaurants

Last Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 11 09 PM IST
Kolkata: Uber Eats, the food delivery service of Uber Technologies Inc., was on Wednesday launched in Kolkata in partnership with 250 restaurants.
In India, Uber Eats has partnered with 12,000 restaurants already across 11 cities, and it is looking to expand it by 3-4 times by the end of 2018, said Bhavik Rathod, head of Uber Eats in India.
Uber Eats was launched in India in May last year.
First Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 11 08 PM IST
