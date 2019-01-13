 Viacom in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in China Operations: WSJ - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Viacom in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in China Operations: WSJ

The New York-based company has had talks about a sale with at least one Chinese entity, the newspaper said, adding the discussions involved the potential sale of a majority share in Viacom’s channel brands, such as MTV and Nickelodeon, in China.

Last Published: Sun, Jan 13 2019. 07 25 PM IST
Bloomberg
The move comes as the media conglomerate runs into trouble trying to scale its operations in the country after more than two decades of business there.
The move comes as the media conglomerate runs into trouble trying to scale its operations in the country after more than two decades of business there.

Viacom Inc. is in talks to sell a majority stake in some of its China operations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based company has had talks about a sale with at least one Chinese entity, the newspaper said, adding the discussions involved the potential sale of a majority share in Viacom’s channel brands, such as MTV and Nickelodeon, in China.

The move comes as the media conglomerate runs into trouble trying to scale its operations in the country after more than two decades of business there.

The arrangement would be similar to the company’s joint venture with India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., the newspaper said. Viacom sold Reliance the majority stake in their venture last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Sun, Jan 13 2019. 07 25 PM IST
Topics: Viacom Viacom China operations MTV Nickelodeon Reliance Industries Ltd

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »