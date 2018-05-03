Hero MotoCorp sales up 16 % in April

Hero MotoCorp sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.5% increase in sales at 6,94,022 units in April as against 5,95,706 units in the year-ago month.

The company sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported.

“With the forecast of a normal monsoon this year and a strong pipeline of new products coming up, the company is confident of sustaining its growth momentum in the coming months,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The company on Wednesday reported 34.7% profit rise in fourth quarter led by a jump in sales of cheaper motorcycles as rural demand revived after two consecutive years of near-normal monsoon.