 Hero MotoCorp sales up 16 % in April - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Hero MotoCorp sales up 16 % in April

Hero MotoCorp reported 16.5% increase in sales at 6,94,022 units in April as against 5,95,706 units in the year-ago month
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 06 51 PM IST
PTI
Hero MotoCorp sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported. Photo: Bloomberg
Hero MotoCorp sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.5% increase in sales at 6,94,022 units in April as against 5,95,706 units in the year-ago month.

The company sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported.

“With the forecast of a normal monsoon this year and a strong pipeline of new products coming up, the company is confident of sustaining its growth momentum in the coming months,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The company on Wednesday reported 34.7% profit rise in fourth quarter led by a jump in sales of cheaper motorcycles as rural demand revived after two consecutive years of near-normal monsoon.

First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 06 51 PM IST
Topics: Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp sales Hero MotoCorp Q4 results Hero MotoCorp shares auto industry

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »