Hero MotoCorp sales up 16 % in April
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 06 51 PM IST
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.5% increase in sales at 6,94,022 units in April as against 5,95,706 units in the year-ago month.
The company sold 6,77,792 units in the domestic market last month while the rest were exported.
“With the forecast of a normal monsoon this year and a strong pipeline of new products coming up, the company is confident of sustaining its growth momentum in the coming months,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
The company on Wednesday reported 34.7% profit rise in fourth quarter led by a jump in sales of cheaper motorcycles as rural demand revived after two consecutive years of near-normal monsoon.
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 06 51 PM IST