Leo Burnett elevates Dheeraj Sinha and Rajdeepak Das as managing directors

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe owned advertising agency Leo Burnett India on Wednesday announced that it has elevated Dheeraj Sinha and Rajdeepak Das to managing directors. Sinha currently serves as the chief strategy officer while Das is the chief creative officer at Leo Burnett South Asia. The duo will continue to be based out of Mumbai and will report to Saurabh Varma, chief executive, Publicis Communications, India. Their new roles are in addition to their current responsibilities.

“Raj and Dheeraj have, together, transformed Leo Burnett India into the formidable force it is today. They have always led from the front and it is the right time to acknowledge the role they already play. Our collective ambition remains the same; to be the best in the world, bar none,” said Verma in a statement.

In the new mandate, Dheeraj Sinha, who joined the agency in 2016, will be responsible for the agency’s revenue growth, in addition to heading its strategic and planning output.

Speaking about his promotion, Sinha said he is looking forward to leading Leo Burnett at possibly the best time that the agency has ever had. “Our success at Cannes Lions last year – being the only agency to win for innovation and effectiveness – is a good framing of our agency ambition. As a chief strategy officer, in various jobs across Asia, I have been deeply involved in the business aspect of the agency over the last decade. I am now looking forward to running the business hands-on. I am fortunate to have Raj’s partnership and Saurabh’s backing in my new role.”

Noting that the last three years have been a great journey for Leo Burnett, Rajdeepak Das said that his team has turned the agency into one of the youngest and most dynamic creative companies in the region. “Having said that, I believe we are only as good as our last piece of creative work. There is so much more to take on and achieve and I can’t think of a better partner than Dheeraj to take on my new responsibilities with,” he added.

Das has been working with the agency since 2014.

Leo Burnett India offers creative and strategy solutions to clients such as quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s, Coca Cola owned cola brand Thums Up, detergent brand Tide, sanitary napkin brand Whisper, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Chemicals, Star TV, Star Sports, Jeep, Fiat, Ariel, General Mills, and Bacardi among others.