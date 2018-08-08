Realising that small space limits the capacity to design settings was a click moment: Amit Ramani

Amit Ramani, Founder and chief executive officer, Awfis Space Solutions

Shared workplaces attract people from diverse backgrounds and provide just the right environment for members to connect with like-minded individuals. When we started operations in 2015 with our very first centre, our objective was to redefine the traditional office model and integrate workplaces with a sense of community on the back of collaboration and enriching experiences.

Our learnings from operating this small 70-seater centre were critical for our long-term business success. We gained two major insights from this experience—the optimal size for a co-working space to trigger community engagement and the network that is needed to sustain it in the long run. The idea behind this small centre was to foster personal interactions between members at such a level that everyone would know each other on a first name basis.

However, we realized that a small space limited our capacity to design appropriate activity-based settings like collaboration zones, meeting pods break-out zones that foster collaboration. This centre with its limited seating capacity did not work well for us even on unit economics. It was with these learnings that came our click moment and we decided to build centres with a capacity of 350-400 seats, an optimum workplace size to facilitate community interaction and enable members to collaborate, exchange ideas and create a productive work environment. This size also allows ample space to experiment with designs and collaboration zones within the centres.

In the last few years, we’ve placed immense thrust on building a cohesive reach of our centres within 10 minutes of driving radius across cities in India. Today, Awfis stands strong with a robust network of 55 centres across nine cities in India and a strong community of 15,000 professionals.

