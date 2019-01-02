Aurobindo Pharma to recall 80 lots of blood pressure medicine Valsartan in US
The impurity N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) was detected in quantities above the acceptable limit in certain tablets containing valsartan, the FDA said.
A US unit of Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd will recall 80 lots of medicines containing blood pressure drug Valsartan that were found to have a probable cancer-causing impurity, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The impurity N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) was detected in quantities above the acceptable limit in certain tablets containing valsartan, the FDA said.
The announcement comes a month after Mylan NV said it will recall all lots of its blood pressure medicines containing Valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, after global health authorities clamped down on the drug.
The health regulator said it will continue to investigate and test all angiotensin II receptor blockers for the presence of NDEA and another probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine.
In October last year, the FDA halted imports of drug ingredients or medicines containing ingredients produced at a factory of a Chinese bulk manufacturer of Valsartan, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Karnataka govt does a tightrope walk amid coordination troubles
- Gloves come off in BJP-Congress showdown on Rafale deal
- BSNL, Reliance Jio gain as telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 crore in October
- Syndicate Bank to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing shares to staff
- Wall Street erases losses, helped by bank and energy stocks
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?