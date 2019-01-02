 Aurobindo Pharma to recall 80 lots of blood pressure medicine Valsartan in US - Livemint
Aurobindo Pharma to recall 80 lots of blood pressure medicine Valsartan in US

The impurity N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) was detected in quantities above the acceptable limit in certain tablets containing valsartan, the FDA said.

Last Published: Wed, Jan 02 2019. 11 32 PM IST
Reuters
A US unit of Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd will recall 80 lots of medicines containing blood pressure drug Valsartan that were found to have a probable cancer-causing impurity, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The announcement comes a month after Mylan NV said it will recall all lots of its blood pressure medicines containing Valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, after global health authorities clamped down on the drug.

The health regulator said it will continue to investigate and test all angiotensin II receptor blockers for the presence of NDEA and another probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine.

In October last year, the FDA halted imports of drug ingredients or medicines containing ingredients produced at a factory of a Chinese bulk manufacturer of Valsartan, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals.

First Published: Wed, Jan 02 2019. 11 32 PM IST
