IndiGo, AirAsia, Jet Airways offer discounts on flight tickets

New Delhi: It’s raining discounts for air passengers. Airlines are coming up with lucrative offers in order to attract passengers and increase their customer base. Budget carriers such as IndiGo, AirAsia and Jet Airways have come up with exclusive discounts for their domestic and international flyers. IndiGo is offering flight tickets from Rs 899 on its domestic routes and Rs 3,399 on international. Jet Airways is offering up to 50% discount on base fares within India as well as International network. AirAsia’s one-way fare for domestic flight tickets starts at as low as Rs 999 and for international travel the fares start from Rs 2,999. The offers come amid high competition in the country’s civil aviation sector.

IndiGo latest flight ticket offer

IndiGo’s Rs 999 and Rs 3,399 offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across its domestic and international network. Bookings for IndiGo’s latest offer that started on 9 January 2019, will end on 13 January 2019. The offer is valid for travel between 24 January and 15 April 2019. “Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline said.

AirAsia latest flight ticket offer

AirAsia’s Rs 999 and Rs 2,999 offer is valid for travel between 21 January and 31 July 2019. The offer started on 7 January 2019 and is valid for air passengers booking flight tickets from 7 January to 20 January 2019. The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. This sale will connect travellers to over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond.

Jet Airways latest flight ticket offer

Jet Airways’ up to 50% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across international network. The offer is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and their codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Jet Airways ‘global sale’ offer is valid for tickets booked till 11 January 2019.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India is set to become the third largest aviation market by 2025, after the US and China. The global airline industry body also expects Indian aviation to grow in double digits for the next few years.